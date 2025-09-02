Commissioner visits various markets after rain

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner, Motasim Billah Shah, on Tuesday, made a surprise visit to various markets in the city and inspected the situation in detail after the recent rains.

The purpose of his unannounced visit was to check the civic amenities, drainage, sanitation and traffic flow on the spot.

He inspected the problems arising due to the rains, especially the water drainage and sanitation system, and

issued instructions to the officers of the municipality and other concerned institutions present on the spot that no negligence of any kind would be tolerated in that regard.

Talking to the media persons, Motasim Billah Shah said that providing basic facilities to citizens was the top priority of the

district administration and all relevant institutions would remain active at all times, so that any emergency could be

dealt effectively.

The public circles have appreciated this move of the commissioner and said that, for the first time in the history of

Kohat, a senior government official, has directly come to the field and reviewed the situation, which was commendable and

welcome step.

