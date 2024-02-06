Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Various Polling Stations To Review Security, Distribution Of Election Material

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited various polling stations of Rawalpindi Division and inspected security arrangements and distribution of election material.

He visited the polling stations of PP-10,11 and NA-53.

The Commissioner said that a fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the general election would be ensured at all cost.

Director Local Government, Syed Sabatin Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Nabil Sindhu, DFO Abid Gondal, Mazhar Nadeem and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that 329 polling stations had been set up in NA-53 for which 222 buildings are being used, adding, all security arrangements had been completed for the safe delivery of the election material.

The code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was being implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the administration was actively working with the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the general election in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

He directed the authorities that foolproof security should be ensured during the delivery of the election material.

He also instructed the Returning Officer to closely monitor the delivery process of the election material.

All possible steps should be taken to make the polling process fair and transparent, he added.

