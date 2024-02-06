- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner visits various polling stations to review security, distribution of election material
Commissioner Visits Various Polling Stations To Review Security, Distribution Of Election Material
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited various polling stations of Rawalpindi Division and inspected security arrangements and distribution of election material.
He visited the polling stations of PP-10,11 and NA-53.
The Commissioner said that a fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the general election would be ensured at all cost.
Director Local Government, Syed Sabatin Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Nabil Sindhu, DFO Abid Gondal, Mazhar Nadeem and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.
Liaquat Ali Chatta said that 329 polling stations had been set up in NA-53 for which 222 buildings are being used, adding, all security arrangements had been completed for the safe delivery of the election material.
The code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was being implemented in letter and spirit, he added.
Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the administration was actively working with the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the general election in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.
He directed the authorities that foolproof security should be ensured during the delivery of the election material.
He also instructed the Returning Officer to closely monitor the delivery process of the election material.
All possible steps should be taken to make the polling process fair and transparent, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, RPO inquires after health of ‘Chaudhwan terror attack’ victims29 seconds ago
-
Police finalize security arrangements for General Election 2024; 12,500 cops to be deployed32 seconds ago
-
Voters with expired identity card can cast votes-ECP20 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt ensures best arrangements for peaceful conduct of polls: PM21 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP inspect polling arrangements in Haripur31 minutes ago
-
31 candidates including 20 independents contesting for NA-56, Rawalpindi-V41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Election campaign to end today: EC Sindh Sharifullah1 hour ago
-
DC imposes Section-144 for peaceful conduct of general election1 hour ago
-
CS, IG police KPK visit Haripur1 hour ago
-
All possible measures taken to maintain law & order during polling process: DC Sukkur2 hours ago
-
4.4 Earthquake tremors felt in Khuzdar, adjoining areas2 hours ago