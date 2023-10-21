Commissioner visits VICS Rawat Center to review facilities being provided to transporters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday visited the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Rawat Center and reviewed the facilities provided to the transporters.

The Commissioner also got the fitness certificate of the official vehicle, he was using by inspecting the VICS Center Rawat and reviewed all the processes in detail.

The Secretary, of Regional Transport Authority Rashid Mehmood, the Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rafiq Ahmed and representatives of the Transport Union were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner inquired about the facilities being provided by the Punjab government to the transporters who came to get the vehicle fitness certificate.

The Secretary RTA, Arshad Mahmood gave a detailed briefing on this occasion.

During the briefing, the Commissioner was told that wheel alignment, suspension, brake, tire, and appearance tests, headlights, seat belt check, engine sound and smoke tests are done during the vehicle inspection.

The fitness test would be mandatory after every 6 months while the fitness test of about 60 vehicles is done daily at the center.

The Commissioner said that vehicle fitness checks are mandatory to control smog.

He directed the authorities concerned to take action against all smoke-emitting vehicles.

He informed that Rawalpindi City would be made smog free area.

The transporters must get fitness certificates for their vehicles from VICS before bringing their vehicles on the roads, Liaqat Ali Chatta said.

State-of-the-art vehicle fitness certification system is fully functional in Rawalpindi, he informed.

The fitness certification system would help reduce pollution, the Commissioner said adding, that the issuance of fitness certificate for public transport and freight vehicles are conducted with modern technology.

The fitness certificate is very important for road safety.

The Commissioner also directed the authorities to display banners regarding anti-smog measures on major roads and public transport terminals.

The transporter union office bearers should guide the transporters to get the fitness certificates from VICS centres, the Commissioner added.

He warned that the commercial vehicles violating the rules would be impounded and that strict action would be taken against the rules violators.