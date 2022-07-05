UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Vulnerable Areas Along Nullah Lai; Reviews Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Commissioner visits vulnerable areas along nullah Lai; reviews arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday visited low-lying areas alongside Nullah Lai to monitor water level, and reviewed arrangements to cope with any flood emergency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday visited low-lying areas alongside Nullah Lai to monitor water level, and reviewed arrangements to cope with any flood emergency.

The departments concerned on the directives of the Commissioner were put on high alert due to fear of flood in the nullah.

The commissioner instructed the relevant authorities including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue1122 to finalize all the arrangements to respond to any emergency due to urban flooding in Nullah Lai and other nullahs.

He said that the water level in Nullah Lai was being monitored continuously and the machinery of Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi had been shifted to the vulnerable areas.

He directed the PDMA officers to keep the alert system updated and timely inform the people about the situation in Nullah Lai, and instructed WASA to clear streets and roads and remove stagnant rain water particularly from Rattaamral, Kattrian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas as soon as possible.

The Commissioner said that the water level sensor data showed that maximum 18 feet water level was recorded at Kattarian and Gawalmandi, meanwhile the departments concerned were put on pre-alert. All the arrangements were also finalized to shift the people to safe places in case the water level reached at 20 feet at both the places, he added.

A district administration spokesman informed that rainfall gauging stations recorded 61mm rainfall at Saidpur village, 57mm at Golra, 38mm at Bokra, 72mm at PMD, 56mm at Shamsabad and 86mm at Chaklala, while 55.

32mm was recorded in basin of Nullah Lai on Tuesday.

The situation was declared all clear at 1.39 pm today as water in Nullah Lai which had reached its dangerous level receded to 5.5 feet at Kattarian and 5 feet at Gawalmandi.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq also visited different areas and reviewed the water level in Nullah Lai. He said that all the departments concerned were present in the areas to cope with any untoward situation.

The DC also monitored the teams of WASA and MCR working in the field to clear rain water. He was briefed that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan including inspection of its machinery, cleaning of sewerage lines and annual cleaning of Nullah Lai.

According to a district administration spokesman, City District Government Rawalpindi had completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

Rescue1122 spokesman said that the rescuers deployed in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other vulnerable areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to people.

The authorities have urged the people not to stand on the banks of Nullah Lai and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

/395

Related Topics

Flood Water Road Saidpur Alert Lai Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

DC visit city areas to monitor sanitation after R ..

DC visit city areas to monitor sanitation after Rain

2 minutes ago
 Newly elected body of Pakistan Association of Pres ..

Newly elected body of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers sworn-in

2 minutes ago
 Disputed Russian cargo ship still stranded off Tur ..

Disputed Russian cargo ship still stranded off Turkish coast

6 minutes ago
 MD WASA visits city areas to monitor rainwater dra ..

MD WASA visits city areas to monitor rainwater drainage operation

6 minutes ago
 IGP visits Rawalpindi to review flood arrangements ..

IGP visits Rawalpindi to review flood arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 4 for possessing illegal weapons

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.