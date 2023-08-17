Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Warsak Dam, Reviews Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair visited Warsak Dam on Thursday to review the security situation and ongoing rehabilitation work on the dam. The major purpose was to bring improvement in the security of the staff of the project.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir, SP Security Atiq Shah, District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Saleem Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Peshawar Imran Yousafzai and other relevant officers also accompanied the commissioner.

On this occasion, the Project Director gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing work on the second Warsak Dam Rehabilitation Project, while the Director Security gave a detailed briefing on the security of the staff working on the project.

Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair issued directives to fully implement the code of conduct for the safety of the staff working on the project in accordance with the instructions of the Federal and provincial governments.

He further directed deputy commissioners to visit at various times and review the security and ongoing work.

Later, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair along with the officials also visited Warsak Dam Power House and reviewed the security and safety arrangements. He also visited Zakah Tunnel and reviewed the security of the staff and the ongoing work on the project and issued necessary instructions.

It has worth mentioning here that a project of de-siltation and cleaning and remodeling of the Zakah Tunnel is in progress to enhance the generation capacity of the dam by more than 50 megawatts and provision of irrigation water for Mulagori area of the district Khyber is in progress.

For this purpose, Commissioner Peshawar Division paid a detailed visit to review the security of the staff assigned to these projects and the work on the projects.

