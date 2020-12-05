Commissioner visits Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology is providing all possible healthcare facilities free to the poor.

He said the provision of the best possible medical facilities to people, especially with very less resources, was a top priority of the Punjab government and the maximum funds were being made to ensure free treatment of the poor, adding that the government was committed to making it a state-of-the-art cardiology center by consistently improving facilities.

The commissioner expressed these views during a visit to the cardiology institute here on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent Sohail Anjum Butt and other senior doctors briefed the commissioner.

The commissioner visited emergency ward and other departments of the hospital and inquired about health of patients.