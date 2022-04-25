UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Wheat Procurement Centre In Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Rahim Yar Khan

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, visited the wheat procurement center in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, visited the wheat procurement center in Rahim Yar Khan. He monitored the delivery of gunny bags by the food department.

He expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the 80 percent target of wheat procurement. He further hoped that 100 percent target would be achieved as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar said that 100 percent gunny bags have been issued while 82.

2 percent wheat has also been procured. DC also apprised that there was no shortage of any fuel including diesel in the Bahawalpur Division.

Instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to launch a crackdown against the elements involved in hoarding.

Deputy Commissioner told that price control magistrates have collected fines of more than Rs 1.76 million from people involved in hoarding and overpricing and 23 cases so far were filed.

Related Topics

Shortage Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Price All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in ..

Central African Republic to Take Part in SPIEF in June - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs stone crushers to stop blast ..

Supreme Court directs stone crushers to stop blasting in two months in KP

2 minutes ago
 Christian religious leader expresses satisfaction ..

Christian religious leader expresses satisfaction over peaceful Easter

2 minutes ago
 16 member AJK Cabinet sworn in: President Sultan ..

16 member AJK Cabinet sworn in: President Sultan administers oath

2 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Milita ..

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, ..

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.