Commissioner visits wheat procurement Centre in Rahim Yar Khan

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, visited the wheat procurement center in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, visited the wheat procurement center in Rahim Yar Khan. He monitored the delivery of gunny bags by the food department.

He expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the 80 percent target of wheat procurement. He further hoped that 100 percent target would be achieved as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar said that 100 percent gunny bags have been issued while 82.

2 percent wheat has also been procured. DC also apprised that there was no shortage of any fuel including diesel in the Bahawalpur Division.

Instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to launch a crackdown against the elements involved in hoarding.

Deputy Commissioner told that price control magistrates have collected fines of more than Rs 1.76 million from people involved in hoarding and overpricing and 23 cases so far were filed.