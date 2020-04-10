UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Wheat Procurement Centre Dera Bakha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Friday visited wheat procurement centre Dera Bakha.

He inspected the arrangements made at the centre for facilitating the visiting farmers.

He directed to maintain social distancing during the wheat procurement process and follow all the precautionary measures for avoiding coronavirus spread.

He said the facilities of hand wash, clean drinking water and hand sanitizers should be available at all wheat procurement centres.

The commissioner said that distribution of gunny bags was underway at 70 wheat procurement centres of the division. He said that target of procuring 750,000 metric ton wheat has been set for this year for Bahawalpur division.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present on the occasion.

