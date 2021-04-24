Commissioner visits wheat procurement centres

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha Saturday visited the wheat procurement centres in Harappa and Dad Fatyana to review the procurement process there

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha Saturday visited the wheat procurement centres in Harappa and Dad Fatyana to review the procurement process there.

The commissioner said the wheat procurement drive in Sahiwal division was under way at all centres, and so far 71,000 metric tons of wheat had been procured while more than 154,000 bags had been issued to farmers.

Deputy Director food Qayyum Qudrat also accompanied him.

The commissioner said that the provincial government had increased the rate of wheat by Rs 400, from Rs 1400 to Rs 1800, per 40-kg to give the best compensation to farmers.

He said now farmers should bring their crops directly to the selling market and not be blackmailed by the middlemen.

Qayyum Qudrat said that the distribution target of sacks (Badrana) in Sahiwal division was 470,000 bags, out of which 154,100 bags had been distributed among farmers so far, which was 38% of the total target.

Similarly, the target for procurement of wheat in Sahiwal division was 470,000 metric tonnes, out of which 71,117 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured including 3,868 metric tonnes from Sahiwal district, 5,752 metric tonnes from Okara and 6,963 metric tonnes from Pakpattan district, respectively.

He said that the Food Department did not procure wheat from Okara tehsil and Pakpattan tehsil. Pasco was procuring wheat from these two tehsils, he added.