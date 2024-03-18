- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park to review arrangements
Commissioner Visits Wholesale Bazaar Set Up Near Nawaz Sharif Park To Review Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday made a surprise visit to the wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road and inspected the arrangements
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday made a surprise visit to the wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road and inspected the arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner, Zoneera Aftab and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.
The Commissioner reviewed the sale of the subsidized food items and inquired about the supply of the food items from the buyers.
He directed the officers that the rate lists should be displayed at a prominent place at the stalls.
The officials concerned performing duty in the bazaar should ensure that all possible relief could be provided to the citizens, he said.
The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to make surprise visits to the bazaars regularly and address the problems if any immediately.
The wholesale bazaar is a good initiative by the government to provide relief to the public particularly in Ramadan, he added.
He informed that keeping in view the convenience of the public, another wholesale market had been established at Rawal Road.
The sale of the subsidized food items was being ensured in the wholesale bazaars, he said adding, no negligence would be tolerated in providing relief to the people.
In the wholesale bazaar, the administration was not only ensuring availability of the food items but their rates were also 20 to 25 percent cheaper than the open market, Aamir Khattak said.
Solid steps were being taken in the light of the government orders to solve public problems, he added.
The Commissioner directed that more steps should be taken by the Agriculture Department to ensure provision of essential commodities to the citizens at affordable rates.
The representatives of all the departments concerned should remain present in the wholesale bazaar to help and guide the people, he ordered.
No rent was being charged to the stall holders, he informed.
Recent Stories
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Putin on his re-ele ..
Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad
Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastruct ..
Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan
CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chines ..
6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fire fighting equipment
Sindh University VC condoles student's demise
AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in ..
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad amends private registration act
Wall Street stocks rise before key rate decisions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan7 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastructure4 minutes ago
-
Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan2 minutes ago
-
CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chinese diplomat2 minutes ago
-
6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fire fighting equipment2 minutes ago
-
Sindh University VC condoles student's demise2 minutes ago
-
AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in Nasirabad18 minutes ago
-
DHO organizes seminar, rally as part of “Benazir Nishonama Program”20 minutes ago
-
Nighaban Ramazan package accelerates in Bahawalnagar20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army martyrs honored; unity urged against terrorism20 minutes ago