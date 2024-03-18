Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park to review arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday made a surprise visit to the wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road and inspected the arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday made a surprise visit to the wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road and inspected the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner, Zoneera Aftab and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the sale of the subsidized food items and inquired about the supply of the food items from the buyers.

He directed the officers that the rate lists should be displayed at a prominent place at the stalls.

The officials concerned performing duty in the bazaar should ensure that all possible relief could be provided to the citizens, he said.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to make surprise visits to the bazaars regularly and address the problems if any immediately.

The wholesale bazaar is a good initiative by the government to provide relief to the public particularly in Ramadan, he added.

He informed that keeping in view the convenience of the public, another wholesale market had been established at Rawal Road.

The sale of the subsidized food items was being ensured in the wholesale bazaars, he said adding, no negligence would be tolerated in providing relief to the people.

In the wholesale bazaar, the administration was not only ensuring availability of the food items but their rates were also 20 to 25 percent cheaper than the open market, Aamir Khattak said.

Solid steps were being taken in the light of the government orders to solve public problems, he added.

The Commissioner directed that more steps should be taken by the Agriculture Department to ensure provision of essential commodities to the citizens at affordable rates.

The representatives of all the departments concerned should remain present in the wholesale bazaar to help and guide the people, he ordered.

No rent was being charged to the stall holders, he informed.