Commissioner Visits Wholesale Ramadan Bazaar To Review Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited the wholesale Ramadan Bazaar established near Nawaz Sharif Park and reviewed the quality and prices of essential items and arrangements made to facilitate the customers.
The Commissioner took notice on exorbitant tomato rates in the wholesale Ramadan bazaar.
The wholesaler who took illegal profit was immediately removed and imposed Rs 50,000 fine.
The Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to charge more profit than the fixed rates.
The DC gave a detailed briefing regarding the supply of essential items at the wholesale rates.
On the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, this wholesale Ramadan bazaar was established and activated in Rawalpindi within 24 hours.
The space for the handcart market in the wholesale Ramadan bazaar had also been allotted, the Commissioner was briefed and informed that in the market, essential items were available at 25 percent lower rates.
Later, Commissioner Aamir Khattak also visited Model Ramzan Bazaar near Chor Harpal Peshawar Road.
A certificate must be taken from the food Authority to ensure the quality of all the essential items, he directed the officers concerned.
He ordered the authorities to establish a separate Rescue-1122 desk in model Ramzan Bazaar to help and guide the customers.
The Commissioner said that the stalls in model Ramzan Bazaar should be increased so that the citizens could be facilitated.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC stresses need to control rapidly growing population40 seconds ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
PHC orders removal of Noor ul Haq Qadri's name from ECL10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with two motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA10 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Manga, adjoining areas10 minutes ago
-
Shahbaz Sharif casts vote in Senate polls11 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues public notice for Senate election11 minutes ago
-
DG SFA visits dairy laboratory11 minutes ago
-
SPARC suggests more tax on cigarette to generate 17b additional revenue21 minutes ago
-
DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates31 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats36 minutes ago