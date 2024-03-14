Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Wholesale Ramadan Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited the wholesale Ramadan Bazaar established near Nawaz Sharif Park and reviewed the quality and prices of essential items and arrangements made to facilitate the customers.

The Commissioner took notice on exorbitant tomato rates in the wholesale Ramadan bazaar.

The wholesaler who took illegal profit was immediately removed and imposed Rs 50,000 fine.

The Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to charge more profit than the fixed rates.

The DC gave a detailed briefing regarding the supply of essential items at the wholesale rates.

On the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, this wholesale Ramadan bazaar was established and activated in Rawalpindi within 24 hours.

The space for the handcart market in the wholesale Ramadan bazaar had also been allotted, the Commissioner was briefed and informed that in the market, essential items were available at 25 percent lower rates.

Later, Commissioner Aamir Khattak also visited Model Ramzan Bazaar near Chor Harpal Peshawar Road.

A certificate must be taken from the food Authority to ensure the quality of all the essential items, he directed the officers concerned.

He ordered the authorities to establish a separate Rescue-1122 desk in model Ramzan Bazaar to help and guide the customers.

The Commissioner said that the stalls in model Ramzan Bazaar should be increased so that the citizens could be facilitated.

