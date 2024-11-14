Commissioner visits wildlife park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutasim Billah has conducted a thorough inspection of Wildlife Park, Toough Mangara.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, the Divisional Forest Officer Kohat and the DFO, Wildlife Division were present on the occasion.

The park is 3000 acres of lush greenery, planted by the Forest Department as part of the Barani Project. The park is fully fenced, ensuring the safety of its wildlife.

The Commissioner Kohat issued important instructions to the team and directed them to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of a small dam and water pond in the park.

He stressed the need to introduce more animals to the park, as the current population was insufficient for such a large area.

Furthermore, the commissioner emphasized on the development of modern facilities for tourists to enhance eco-tourism opportunities in the region.

