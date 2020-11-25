UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Zakat Committee Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited the office of District Zakat Committee Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited the office of District Zakat Committee Khairpur.

During the visit, all the records regarding the distribution of Zakat funds were checked in the office of the District Zakat Committee.

Expressing satisfaction to check the statements and related records of the beneficiaries in detail, he said that it was satisfactory. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur for regular inspection of local Zakat committees.

