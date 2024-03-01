Open Menu

Commissioner Visits,inspected Rain Water Drainage In Nawabshah City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains.

The Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the Municipal Corporation Visited Quaid-i-Awam University, Mehran Colony and other drainage disposals and inspected the existing machinery.

Commissioner instructed the officers of the Municipal Corporation for availability of machinery for the cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water should be ensured and the supply of generators and diesel should be ensured due to power outages.

He further said that all possible measures should be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind Axen, LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Mayor Municipal Corporation Nawabshah Qazi Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Nawabshah and other officers were inspected the areas with the commissioner.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Nawabshah All Rains

Recent Stories

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

42 seconds ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

44 seconds ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

46 seconds ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

10 minutes ago
 PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

10 minutes ago
 DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperatio ..

DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperation for PSL

10 minutes ago
ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election

ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election

10 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 2

10 minutes ago
 'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond de ..

'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond deadline

22 minutes ago
 SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with ..

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts

42 minutes ago
 Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fi ..

Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire

44 minutes ago
 'Trans education aims at making community economic ..

'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan