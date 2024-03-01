Commissioner Visits,inspected Rain Water Drainage In Nawabshah City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains.
The Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the Municipal Corporation Visited Quaid-i-Awam University, Mehran Colony and other drainage disposals and inspected the existing machinery.
Commissioner instructed the officers of the Municipal Corporation for availability of machinery for the cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water should be ensured and the supply of generators and diesel should be ensured due to power outages.
He further said that all possible measures should be taken to protect the life and property of the people.
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind Axen, LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Mayor Municipal Corporation Nawabshah Qazi Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Nawabshah and other officers were inspected the areas with the commissioner.
Recent Stories
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles
World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur
US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions
LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean
PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25
DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperation for PSL
ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election
BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 2
'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond deadline
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles42 seconds ago
-
World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur44 seconds ago
-
LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean10 minutes ago
-
DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperation for PSL10 minutes ago
-
ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election10 minutes ago
-
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts42 minutes ago
-
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'44 minutes ago
-
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa42 minutes ago
-
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB42 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza50 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan42 minutes ago