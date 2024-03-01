Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains.

The Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the Municipal Corporation Visited Quaid-i-Awam University, Mehran Colony and other drainage disposals and inspected the existing machinery.

Commissioner instructed the officers of the Municipal Corporation for availability of machinery for the cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water should be ensured and the supply of generators and diesel should be ensured due to power outages.

He further said that all possible measures should be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind Axen, LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Mayor Municipal Corporation Nawabshah Qazi Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Nawabshah and other officers were inspected the areas with the commissioner.