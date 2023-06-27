Commissioner vows mega cleanliness operation on Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khatak vowed to launch a mega cleanliness operation by following concrete measures in every nook and corner of the city on days of Eid ul Azha.

During a press briefing while flanked by DC Multan, Umar Jahangir and CEO Waste Management, Shahid Yaqoob, Amir Khatak said the sanitation staff was increased remarkably with the required hygiene facilities as compared to the last year to better remove and dump animal waste assembled in any part of the city.

Deputy Commissioner adding viewpoint of the Commissioner stated further as waste bags were distributed maximum level door to door to safely dump offals after animals' sacrifice.

Awareness camps were set up at populated places with the additional function of addressing people's complaints by and large on the spot.

About 1139 complaint cell were being activated to timely resolve complainants'' problems.

The redressal time was fixed to two hours maximum, said Umar Jahangir.

Mobile numbers of the sector in charges of the waste management service were being published in mainstream newspapers, he added.

By the evening, we'll get zero waste on the day, DC maintained.

Shahid Yaqoob said on the occasion that heavy machinery with dumpers would keep on lifting animal waste round the clock in order to give usual look to the city.

He said sector-wise arrangements were being constituted on four days of the festival of sacrifice.

Like Nishtar sector was distributed in five areas, to be covered through 12 vehicles, he said.

He said the control room would be activated for whole 24 hours.

"Feedback matters and I would request masses to point out any loopholes that emerge against arrangements of cleanliness" said Umar Jahangir in a concluding note of the press briefing.