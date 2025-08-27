Open Menu

Commissioner Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner vows strict action against illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan chaired a key meeting to review pending NOCs,

commercial infrastructure, and measures to improve business facilitation.

Deputy commissioners, COs of MCs, district councils, and officials from relevant departments

attended the meeting .

The commissioner directed that NOC applications be processed on a priority basis under the law

to promote business activities and build investor confidence. He warned that illegal constructions

and violations of bylaws would not be tolerated. NOCs of violators would be cancelled, while unauthorized

housing schemes would be sealed with strict action.

He said an online portal was being further strengthened to ensure transparency and save citizens from unnecessary office visits. He instructed institutions to ensure timely hearings of new cases and expedite decisions on all pending NOCs to restore public trust.

He added that the Punjab government was committed to providing a conducive environment for the business community and supporting trade growth. However, he emphasized that illegal practices would be dealt with firmly and without discrimination.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan