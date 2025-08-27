Commissioner Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan chaired a key meeting to review pending NOCs,
commercial infrastructure, and measures to improve business facilitation.
Deputy commissioners, COs of MCs, district councils, and officials from relevant departments
attended the meeting .
The commissioner directed that NOC applications be processed on a priority basis under the law
to promote business activities and build investor confidence. He warned that illegal constructions
and violations of bylaws would not be tolerated. NOCs of violators would be cancelled, while unauthorized
housing schemes would be sealed with strict action.
He said an online portal was being further strengthened to ensure transparency and save citizens from unnecessary office visits. He instructed institutions to ensure timely hearings of new cases and expedite decisions on all pending NOCs to restore public trust.
He added that the Punjab government was committed to providing a conducive environment for the business community and supporting trade growth. However, he emphasized that illegal practices would be dealt with firmly and without discrimination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner vows strict action against illegal constructions1 minute ago
-
Unidentified body found under high-voltage power line in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Consul General promotes Trade Expo in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for international support in flood rehabilitation11 minutes ago
-
DISCOs ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid flood emergency11 minutes ago
-
PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures21 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches pre-emptive rescue operation21 minutes ago
-
Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan21 minutes ago
-
Conditions normal at SIAL31 minutes ago
-
Eight rescued from floodwater in Gujrat32 minutes ago
-
KP makes e-stamp papers mandatory41 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings41 minutes ago