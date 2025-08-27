Commissioner vows strict action against illegal constructions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan chaired a key meeting to review pending NOCs,

commercial infrastructure, and measures to improve business facilitation.

Deputy commissioners, COs of MCs, district councils, and officials from relevant departments

attended the meeting .

The commissioner directed that NOC applications be processed on a priority basis under the law

to promote business activities and build investor confidence. He warned that illegal constructions

and violations of bylaws would not be tolerated. NOCs of violators would be cancelled, while unauthorized

housing schemes would be sealed with strict action.

He said an online portal was being further strengthened to ensure transparency and save citizens from unnecessary office visits. He instructed institutions to ensure timely hearings of new cases and expedite decisions on all pending NOCs to restore public trust.

He added that the Punjab government was committed to providing a conducive environment for the business community and supporting trade growth. However, he emphasized that illegal practices would be dealt with firmly and without discrimination.