Commissioner vows strict action against overpricing in cattle markets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division,Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday issued strict directives to curb profiteering and overcharging in cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

He made it clear that any violation of official price lists will not be tolerated,emphasizing that transparency and fair trade must be ensured in all livestock markets across the division.

The directive came during a high-level meeting chaired by the Commissioner to review the arrangements for cattle markets and temporary sale points.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners from Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, and Mianwali, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue), the Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Management Company Agha Daud, and other relevant officials.

Participants were informed that 14 regular cattle markets are currently operational in the division,with additional temporary markets being established under the supervision of respective Deputy Commissioners to meet the rising demand for sacrificial animals.

To further facilitate the public,temporary sale points have been set up on a no-profit, no-loss basis three in Mianwali and six each in Sargodha and Bhakkar allowing direct transactions between traders and buyers.

The COO of Punjab Cattle Market Management Company briefed the meeting about the available facilities, including entry and exit points, loading/unloading ramps, drinking water for people and animals, feeding areas, resting cots, prayer spaces, parking, communication tools, and free veterinary services.

Strict monitoring systems have also been put in place to avoid any mismanagement.

The Commissioner Jahazeb Awan directed all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to conduct daily visits to the cattle markets and sale points at different times to address public complaints on the spot.

He also directed the Chief Operating Officer Punjab Cattle Market Management Company to prepare a comprehensive checklist for all cattle market arrangements and submit it to his office immediately.

He warned that he would personally conduct surprise inspections, and any negligence would result in strict disciplinary action.“The Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to the public during Eid,” the Commissioner said.

The meeting was attended by DC Khushab Farwah Amir, DC Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, ADC(R) Sargodha Fahad Mahmood, and ADC(R) Mianwali Sariya Haider.