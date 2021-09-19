UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Vows To Achieve Polio Free Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner vows to achieve polio free region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has said that all available resources should be utilised to make the anti-polio campaign successful,said hand out here on Sunday.

Presiding over a meeting of anti-police divisional task force at his office, he said to achieve the desired goals, the polio campaign from September 20 to September 24 2021 should be successful, So that future generations could be protected from contagious diseases like polio.

Commissioner Sukkur Division said that it has become inevitable to achieve the goals of anti-polio campaign and remove every obstacle in its path. These include increasing the number of polio workers, strengthening the security situation, making polio vaccine accessible to every child and eradicating the polio virus.

The Commissioner also lauded the ongoing efforts of the polio officers in achieving their successes.

