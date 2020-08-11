UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Vows To Celebrate Independence Day With Traditional Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:46 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday vowed to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and enthusiasm in all districts of Hyderabad Division and asked the deputy commissioner to make comprehensive arrangements of celebrations in view of threat of COVID-19

Presiding over a meeting on video link here at his office, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure illumination and lighting of government buildings and arrange flag hoisting ceremonies under standard operating procedure announced by the government.

Besides other events on Independence Day, the tree plantation should also be carried out with creation of awareness among the masses about the benefits of plantation, he added.

The deputy commissioners in their separate briefings informed the commissioner about various events including flag hoisting, rallies, walks, sports, debate and national songs competitions as well as distribution of fruits and sweets among ailing persons and prisoners in hospitals and jails which will be carried out on August 14 to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

