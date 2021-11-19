Commissioner vows to clear city of pollution

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud on Friday vows to clear provincial metropolis of pollution creating units and said that very soon campaign would be started to aware public about hazardous of pollution

Addressing a meeting, he appreciated the cooperation extended by industrialists to help government in controlling pollution and said that industrial units that are without filtration plants would be closed immediately.

He added that suggestions of civil society would be invited to control pollution in the city.

He said that industrialists, members of civil society, officials of district administration and industries department would be included in the committee being established to control pollution.

On the occasion, prominent industrialist Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand assured district administration of his support and agreed upon the steps taken by the district administration to control pollution.