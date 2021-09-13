Commissioner vows to control corona virus completely

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday vowed to use all available resources to control COVID-19 positivity rate completely.

Chairing a meeting to review the Corona situation, he said, it was a good sign that corona positivity rate has been decreased as compared to previous days declining it to 4.5 percent.

But, he added, there was a dire need to vaccinate maximum people to get rid from this fatal virus.

Gulzar said free of cost doses were being administered at the COVID-19 centres, addding, "Let's not read into suspicions and misconceptions attached to the anti-covid vaccine," he added.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that so far 2,363,444 people including 40,411 health workers and 2,323,033 people aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

He informed the meeting that 31,518 people have been recovered so far in the district out of the total 34,455 positive cases reported in the district while 45 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The infected persons included five from Rawal Town, 13 from Potohar town,13 from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Taxila, three from Gujar Khan while one each case was reported from Kalar Syeda, Kahutta, AJK, Jehlum, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently 176 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 46 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 61 in Institute of Urology, 36 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in District Headquarters Hospital, five in Bilal hospital, three in Hearts International and one each in Attock Hospital and Akhtar Memorial trust", he added.

He briefed that three people had lost their lives during last 24 hours including two women.

