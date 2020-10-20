UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Vows To Develop Rani Bagh Through Independent Management Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Commissioner vows to develop Rani Bagh through independent management committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday vowed that historical Rani Bagh would be developed through an independent and autonomous management committee so that the people could get better recreational facilities with healthy atmosphere.

The purpose of forming an independent and autonomous management committee was to restore the lost glory of Rani Bagh, the famous recreational place for the people of Sindh particularly the citizens of Hyderabad, however, Rani Bagh would remain in custody of Municipal Committee Qasimabad, the Commissioner assured.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office which also attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind.

He said it was first ever recreational facility in the history that universities were being engaged for making Rani Bagh a best recreational spot for visitors. A Memorandum of Understanding would be signed soon with the management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Khairpur University for development as well as provision of all required facilities in Rani Bagh, he informed.

He informed that in the first phase, repair, renovation and beautification of Rani Bagh, Zoological Garden, Open Air Theatre and Eidgah will be carried out while in other phases, new animals will be purchased besides establishing corners for fund land and food court.

Besides Rani Bagh, the Commissioner informed that a plan has been prepared for beautification of other parks of Hyderabad and the work on the project would be started soon.

