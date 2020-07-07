UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Vows To Improve Health Facilities At Isolation Centres

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:55 PM

The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday said the Task Force on COVID-19 would impose targeted lockdowns in coronavirus hotspots, enhance testing and improve health facilities at isolation centres by making available more high dependency unit (HDU) beds at isolation centres in the division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday said the Task Force on COVID-19 would impose targeted lockdowns in coronavirus hotspots, enhance testing and improve health facilities at isolation centres by making available more high dependency unit (HDU) beds at isolation centres in the division.

In a meeting, at his office here, Task Force on COVID-19 heard experts and officials and discussed various ways to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The meeting decided to promote the use of masks through advocacy, ensure free availability of masks, use a "carrot and stick" policy in this regard, and put in place targeted lockdowns in areas where the transmission of the virus was very high.

