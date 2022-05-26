UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Vows To Make Karachi A Tobacco Smoke Free City

The First Commissioner Karachi Tobacco Control Art Exhibition organised at Sadequain Art Gallery Frere Hall Karachi, featuring a diverse set of posters, short videos and art work by students highlighting devastating impacts of smoking on human health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The First Commissioner Karachi Tobacco Control Art Exhibition organised at Sadequain Art Gallery Frere Hall Karachi, featuring a diverse set of posters, short videos and art work by students highlighting devastating impacts of smoking on human health.

The Event was jointly arranged by "Tobacco Smoke Free Karachi" Project of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Tobacco Control Desk Commissioner Office Karachi.

Over 500 students of different age groups participated in the exhibition. Out of 300 paintings, 55 paintings have been selected for the display in the exhibition.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon awarded shields to the first, second and third position winners of exhibition who have successfully conveyed message of tobacco control through their poster artwork and short video.

He appreciated deputy commissioners East and South for ensuring compliance on tobacco control laws and gave them shields in recognition of their services.

He while speaking on the occasion congratulated all students and the heads of educational institutions for making the art exhibition a success and said that the event would play a critical role in raising awareness and achieving ultimate goal of Tobacco Smoke Free Karachi.

The commissioner also announced that the administration of the metropolis will declare districts South and East of Karachi smoke free in the current year while further work would start by the year end to make the whole of Karachi smoke free for which a road map has already been prepared.

He said that on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Commissioner's Office Karachi would make an announcement regarding Smoke Free Karachi.

He called upon every citizen of Karachi to contribute to the noble cause to safeguard the health and well being of our present and future generations and expressed hope that with the support of educational institutions, youth will be sensitized about the hazards of tobacco.

Heads of educational institutions, members of civil society, journalists and officers of provincial government attended the event and lauded the efforts of "Tobacco Smoke Free Karachi" Project for highlighting the worst impact of tobacco through the exhibition and engagement of young generation.

