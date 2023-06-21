KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Wednesday said the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Talent Hunt Youth Sports League (THYSL) committed to discovering talented players.

The Commissioner was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of two-day football trials being held under the THYSL at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ground here, said a spokesperson.

He said that the Karachi administration will play a vibrant role in making the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Talent Hunt Youth Sports League successful.

Iqbal Memon said that the Sindh government is pursuing various programmes for the promotion of sports.

He said that the Karachi administration has already started a talent hunt program in collaboration with Swindon Town Football Club London to create opportunities for young football players. Under the programme, Zubair Ahmed of Lyari has completed his training as a coach and now the football skills he learned will be taught to other players at KPT ground, he added.

He expressed hope that the children who were eligible would get opportunities to show their football talent in London.

The Commissioner said that the Karachi administration recently organized the National Women's Basketball Championship here last week with the support of the Pakistan Basketball Federation after a gap of 16 years to revive the government's sports development efforts, which was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Sohail Rajput.

He said that the national Squash and Badminton championships would also be organized in the future. The Squash Championship has the support of the world-class squash hero Jahangir Khan, for which consultation is going on with the latter and related organizations and players, he said.

Vice Chancellor Dawood Engineering University Samreen Hussain graced the event as a guest of honour. President Ghulam Muhammad Khan also addressed.

Following football trials in Karachi, two-day trials will be held in Tondojam, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.