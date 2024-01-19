Commissioner vows to peaceful conduct of general elections in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of general elections on February 8th.

Addressing a meeting, he directed all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar outlined the categorization of polling stations—normal, sensitive, and most sensitive— in consultation with relevant institutions.

In Sukkur, 641 polling stations , 151 are marked most sensitive, 230 sensitive and 230 are normal stations.