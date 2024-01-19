Commissioner Vows To Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of general elections on February 8th.
Addressing a meeting, he directed all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections.
The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar outlined the categorization of polling stations—normal, sensitive, and most sensitive— in consultation with relevant institutions.
In Sukkur, 641 polling stations , 151 are marked most sensitive, 230 sensitive and 230 are normal stations.
Recent Stories
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed19 minutes ago
-
Police busted six members bike lifter gang in Mansehra19 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 2500 ltrs adulterated milk29 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations29 minutes ago
-
DC discusses measures for transparent voting process29 minutes ago
-
“Excise at your doorstep” service launched in Lahore30 minutes ago
-
Shaista highlights changing lifestyle of women30 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life39 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to pay tributes to martyrs, observe Jan 26 as Black Day40 minutes ago
-
Another dengue case reported40 minutes ago
-
Railways Hospitals to be opened for general public49 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMIC expresses concerns of PM over delays in completion of PSDP50 minutes ago