Open Menu

Commissioner Vows To Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner vows to peaceful conduct of general elections in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of general elections on February 8th.

Addressing a meeting, he directed all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar outlined the categorization of polling stations—normal, sensitive, and most sensitive— in consultation with relevant institutions.

In Sukkur, 641 polling stations , 151 are marked most sensitive, 230 sensitive and 230 are normal stations.

Related Topics

Sukkur February All Government

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

1 hour ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

21 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

22 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

23 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

23 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan