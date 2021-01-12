UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Vows To Provide Best Health Services To People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has said the result oriented initiatives are being taken to provide best health services to the people.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases included polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding health department at his office.

Director Health Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah Pathan, PPHI and WHO representatives,and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Commissioner said the health department was directly involved with public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties honestly to facilitate the masses.

He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged at their good performance. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure complete eradication of corruption. He also directed to utilize the funds and resources transparently to facilitate the poor people according to their expectations.

Commissioner Sukkur further stated that modern and automatic system of information technology would be introduced.

