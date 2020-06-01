Commissioner vows to provide maximum relief to farmers

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday said that the new wheat procurement policy was the need of the hour to provide maximum relief to farmers and the poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday said that the new wheat procurement policy was the need of the hour to provide maximum relief to farmers and the poor.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the review the wheat procurementSpeaking at the meeting, Commissioner Sukkur said that the new policy would benefit not only the farmers but also the poor. He said that targeted subsidy would be given on wheat to provide relief to low-income people.