UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Vows To Provide Maximum Relief To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:36 PM

Commissioner vows to provide maximum relief to farmers

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday said that the new wheat procurement policy was the need of the hour to provide maximum relief to farmers and the poor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday said that the new wheat procurement policy was the need of the hour to provide maximum relief to farmers and the poor.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the review the wheat procurementSpeaking at the meeting, Commissioner Sukkur said that the new policy would benefit not only the farmers but also the poor. He said that targeted subsidy would be given on wheat to provide relief to low-income people.

Related Topics

Poor Sukkur Wheat

Recent Stories

Some schools reopen in England but debate rages ab ..

4 minutes ago

PTI believes in revival of drama industry: Faisal ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus detains dozens of opposition activists

4 minutes ago

12,464 MW to be added to national grid by IPPs pro ..

4 minutes ago

E&P companies plant 561,090 saplings under PM's Cl ..

4 minutes ago

Three of a family killed in road mishap in Mianwal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.