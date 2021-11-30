UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Vows To Reclaim State Land, Amenity Plots From Grabbers

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday vowed to reclaim the encroached state land and amenity plots from the clutches of grabbers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday vowed to reclaim the encroached state land and amenity plots from the clutches of grabbers.

He said the orders of the apex court in this regard would be implemented in letter and spirit in all districts of the division.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office, which reviewed the progress on anti-encroachment campaign in all districts of Hyderabad Division.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to prepare comprehensive plans in consultation with the officers of all concerned departments and submit the progress report of anti-encroachment campaign of their respective districts at his office on weekly basis.

The Deputy Commissioners should submit requirements including provision of security in writing with immediate effect to remove all hard and soft encroachments could be removed at the earliest.

He said cases under Anti-Encroachment Act should also be registered against all those who involved in grabbing the state land and amenity plots in the division.

In the past anti-encroachment campaign, the concerned officers failed to fulfill responsibility of lodging cases against the grabbers, he said and asked the Deputy Commissioners to prepare a list of concerned departments and appoint focal persons for carrying out an effective anti-encroachment campaign with lodging cases against encroachers.

