HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday said the Sehwan town with its archaeological sites and fort possessed a historic status therefore all out efforts would be made to restore lost glory of the town with support of departments of Culture and Archaeology as well as Endowment Fund Trust.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas said while presiding over a meeting with the committee formed on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister with the task of preservation of historic Sehwan Fort.

He said tens of thousands people from all over the world visits Sehwan town throughout the year to pay homage to Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and they also make trip to the historical fort.� The historic Sehwan Fort received damages due to natural disasters including rains as well as encroachments and construction of offices of different departments around it, he said and added that all encroachments around the fort should be removed at the earliest and offices of different departments got vacated so that work for preservation of fort could be started at the earliest.

Commissioner also directed the officers of the departments who engaged in completion of development schemes in Sehwan town to get opinion from the experts of Culture and Archaeology departments and Endowment Fund Trust while completing their projects.

The Chairman of Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund informed the meeting that a research on Sehwan Fort was carried out by a team of archaeologists led by Dr, Monik Karoran during 1996 to 2002. The trust was making efforts to preserve the fort with cooperation of concerned departments and the district administration, he informed.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Former Vice Chancellor Shah Latif University Khairpur Dr. Nilofar Shaikh, Director General Culture Department Manzoor Ali Kanasro and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa.