Commissioner Vows Transparent, Speedy Flood Rehabilitation
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim has said that 11 out of 14 tehsils of the division were affected by the recent floods and special committees have been formed for rehabilitation of victims.
Addressing a meeting held to assess flood damages and post-flood arrangements, he said the current year’s 11th monsoon spell was unprecedented. He maintained that in such a critical situation, protection of lives had remained the top priority.
The commissioner praised all Deputy Commissioners and management staff for their hard work in initiating rehabilitation activities and emphasized that efforts would continue until every flood victim was provided accommodation. He informed that a formal survey to assess the damages of flood victims would begin on Sept 26.
Terming the damage assessment a vital step after relief and rescue operations, he directed management teams to work with professionalism, honesty and dedication to achieve the objectives.
He expressed zero tolerance towards negligence in assigned tasks.
Amir Karim further instructed team heads to keep media and parliamentarians informed about progress in order to restore victims’ confidence in the district administration. He said the work must be carried out under the parameters set by PDMA and stressed the importance of transparency by documenting activities on video. He added that committees would be facilitated through walkie-talkies and teleconferences to ensure smooth operations.
Evacuation points and flood relief camps would also be identified during upcoming digital meetings, he added.The deputy commissioners and other relevant officials also briefed the commissioner in the meeting.
Recent Stories
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal held after encounter with police1 minute ago
-
Workshop regarding road safety held, licences distributed1 minute ago
-
Regenerative agriculture only way to protect biodiversity, save Sindh’s soil: Agri experts1 minute ago
-
Commissioner vows transparent, speedy flood rehabilitation1 minute ago
-
DG PHA inspects development work at city parks2 minutes ago
-
Violence prevention law enforced in KP hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt approves scheme to preserve Bhera's historical heritage2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Indus Highway crash2 minutes ago
-
Peace requires public trust, collective strategy: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal constructions, KDA seals 10 buildings2 minutes ago
-
8.15 mln tonnes waste disposed of under Suthra Punjab Program2 hours ago
-
Restoration of sump wells bring relief to Pahapur’s residents2 hours ago