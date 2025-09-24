Commissioner vows transparent, speedy flood rehabilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim has said that 11 out of 14 tehsils of the division were affected by the recent floods and special committees have been formed for rehabilitation of victims.

Addressing a meeting held to assess flood damages and post-flood arrangements, he said the current year’s 11th monsoon spell was unprecedented. He maintained that in such a critical situation, protection of lives had remained the top priority.

The commissioner praised all Deputy Commissioners and management staff for their hard work in initiating rehabilitation activities and emphasized that efforts would continue until every flood victim was provided accommodation. He informed that a formal survey to assess the damages of flood victims would begin on Sept 26.

Terming the damage assessment a vital step after relief and rescue operations, he directed management teams to work with professionalism, honesty and dedication to achieve the objectives.

He expressed zero tolerance towards negligence in assigned tasks.

Amir Karim further instructed team heads to keep media and parliamentarians informed about progress in order to restore victims’ confidence in the district administration. He said the work must be carried out under the parameters set by PDMA and stressed the importance of transparency by documenting activities on video. He added that committees would be facilitated through walkie-talkies and teleconferences to ensure smooth operations.

Evacuation points and flood relief camps would also be identified during upcoming digital meetings, he added.The deputy commissioners and other relevant officials also briefed the commissioner in the meeting.