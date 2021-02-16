Commissioner waives off parking fee on heavy vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ( R ) Muhammd Mehmood Tuesday said that no parking fee would be charged on heavy vehicles entered into the city during scheduled time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ( R ) Muhammd Mehmood Tuesday said that no parking fee would be charged on heavy vehicles entered into the city during scheduled time.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Traders Association led by its President Sharjeel Mir, he said that there would be complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles in the city after completion of Ring road while all stations and markets would be shifted along the ring Road.

Mehmood said that Punjab government would extend all possible assistance for the establishment of industrial zones at the ring road and asked the traders to acquire the land along the road.

The commissioner informed that foundation stone of the ring road project would be laid down in June 2021.

Mehmood asked the business community to cooperate with the administration in its operation against encroachment, adding no one be allowed to occupy state land illegally and strict action would be taken against those who had occupied the government land in the district.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Mir lauded the Punjab government for initiating consultation with all stakeholders and said that the ring road project would undoubtedly prove to be a game changer for Rawalpindi.

"This is an important project for the development of Rawalpindi and business community will play its due role for the early completion of the project," he added.

He also thanked the commissioner for waiving off the parking fee on commercial vehicles during scheduled time.