Commissioner Wants Out-of-box Approach To Beautiful Multan City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:37 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan has urged the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to come up with an out-of-the-box approach for beautification of Multan city.
During a visit to Jalal Park and Goal Bagh park in Gulgasht on Thursday, commissioner said, in addition to traditional ways PHA is following to improve city's landscape for a greener and floral outlook, some different approach was also needed to maximise results.
He said, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a special focus on promoting tourism and extensive plantation across Punjab and added that renovation of parks was mandatory to provide quality recreation to citizens. He announced to develop one park in the city as signature park.
He ordered removal of encroachment from around all parks and proper measurement of shops leased out to private parties.
DG PHA Kareem Bakhsh said that revenue generation can be improved by facilitating business activities and steps would be taken to improve recovery.
A number of city parks have been declared smoking free, he said and added that urgent steps were being taken to improve parks condition.
He said, only the contractors who pay taxes and government dues would be allowed publicity through PHA spaces.
He said that PHA would be made financially strong through efficient revenue generation and recovery.
