Commissioner wants smooth traffic in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi has directed the district administration to develop close liaison with City Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic flow in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting of Steering Committee for Traffic Management here at his office on Tuesday, he said that traffic police would indicate traffic congestion and choking points besides strategy to tackle them. He added that all concerned departments and authorities would provide practical cooperation to traffic police to resolve the traffic management issue in Lahore.

Lodhi termed Thokar Niaz Baig and Shahdara Chowk as most important entry and exit points of the city, adding that both are also choking points unfortunately.

He said that timelines would be given to the concerned department to tackle those points. He said a comprehensive plan is also needed to clear Saggian Chowk.

The commissioner said that National Highways Authority (NHA) should give deadline for the completion of civil work on Shahdara and Thokar areas.

The meeting also reviewed the situation of some commercial plazas in Lahore where parking basements were changed into commercial shops.

Chief Operating Officer of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Akbar Nasir, Head SMU fazeel Asif, CTO Malik Liaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Law & Order Ghulam Mubashar Makan, DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Mazhar Khan and officers of NHA participated in the meeting.