Commissioner Warns Encroachers Of Playgrounds Of Strict Action

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said Karachi will be made center of national and international sports activities and preparations for next year's city marathon have also been started to make it a historic event of the city.

The Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted in his honor by the Karachi Basketball Association for organizing a successful city marathon event, said a news release on Thursday.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked the encroachers to vacate the playgrounds voluntarily. He warned that city administration had decided to take stern action against the encroachers.

Commissioner Karachi added that 3rd city marathon was a great success in which more than 15,000 athletes and people from different walks of life participated.

He thanked the Karachiites for making it a successful event. He also appreciated the cooperation of print and electronic media and added that through positive and prominent coverage the soft image of Karachi city was projected to the world.

The Commissioner said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah provided all possible assistance and patronage in organizing the city marathon. He said on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, steps are being taken to make Karachi center of national and international sports events.

'The successful events of PSL and visit of Australian cricket team are a testament to the fact that Karachi is one of world's safest city for sports,' he said.

Patron of Shamsi academy Khalid Jameel Shamsi, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, President of Pakistan American Cultural Center Karachi Makhdoom Riaz Hussain, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput praised Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for patronizing sports activities in the city and congratulated him and his team for successful conduct of city marathon event.

Shahida Parveen Kiyani, Barrister Saeed Abbasi, Chairman KHA Gulfraz Khan and others attended the reception.

