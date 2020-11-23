Commissioner warns kiln owners to adopt zigzag technology till Dec 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave deadline to kiln owners for converting their kilns to zigzag technology till December 31, otherwise kilns would be sealed.

In a directive issued by commissioner office to deputy commissioners here Monday, Commissioner has directed to conduct meetings with kiln association in this regard.

He also directed for comprehensive crackdown against smoke emitting units causing smog.

The Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the elements causing environmental pollution would be treated with ironic hands and strict action would be taken against them.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to initiate action against environmental pollution on war footing.