Commissioner Warns MC Officials To End Encroachments, Unlawful Parking Stands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak on Wednesday warned Metropolitan Corporation (MC) officials to end encroachments and illegal parking stands from the city at the earliest.

He said that redressal of public complaints and effective service delivery was the responsibility of the officers..

He made these remarks during his surprise visit to MC here.

The Commissioner said that official concerned would be taken to task if field staffers was found absent from the duty.

He appointed AC City, Seemal Mushtaq, as inquiry officer for Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and other issues the MC was faced with.

Mr Khattak also ordered officers to ensure their duty in office.

ADC HQ, Rana Ikhlaq, AC City, Seemal Mushtaq, MC Chief Chaudhary Farmaish Ali and others were present.

