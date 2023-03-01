Commissioner warns MC officials to refrain from corruption, extortion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday warned the officials of the Metropolitan Corporation (MC) to refrain from corruption and extortion, otherwise, they would face punishment according to the law.

Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner said that it has been decided to bring more improvement in the performance of Metropolitan Corporation in service delivery and public facilitation and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted for the purpose.

He directed a comprehensive crackdown against illegal constructions and such constructions would be considered negligence of the concerned building inspector. He directed relevant officers to seal these building after serving notices to owners.

Amir Khattak maintained that encroachment and wall chalking has destroyed the beauty of the city and ordered a crackdown against it.

He said that the relevant officers would be responsible in case of encroachment and wall chalking in their respective areas. He directed relevant officers to make all street lights functional at the earliest in order the control street crime in the city.

He asked metropolitan corporation officials to set recovery targets for professional fees and achieve the targets at any cost. He ordered a crackdown against encroachments at graveyards and sought a list of revenue records and the land of graveyards.

He said that illegal slaughterhouses would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Omer Jehangir, Director of Development Robina Kausar, CEO of Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhry Farmaish, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.