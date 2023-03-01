UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Warns MC Officials To Refrain From Corruption, Extortion

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner warns MC officials to refrain from corruption, extortion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday warned the officials of the Metropolitan Corporation (MC) to refrain from corruption and extortion, otherwise, they would face punishment according to the law.

Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner said that it has been decided to bring more improvement in the performance of Metropolitan Corporation in service delivery and public facilitation and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted for the purpose.

He directed a comprehensive crackdown against illegal constructions and such constructions would be considered negligence of the concerned building inspector. He directed relevant officers to seal these building after serving notices to owners.

Amir Khattak maintained that encroachment and wall chalking has destroyed the beauty of the city and ordered a crackdown against it.

He said that the relevant officers would be responsible in case of encroachment and wall chalking in their respective areas. He directed relevant officers to make all street lights functional at the earliest in order the control street crime in the city.

He asked metropolitan corporation officials to set recovery targets for professional fees and achieve the targets at any cost. He ordered a crackdown against encroachments at graveyards and sought a list of revenue records and the land of graveyards.

He said that illegal slaughterhouses would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Omer Jehangir, Director of Development Robina Kausar, CEO of Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhry Farmaish, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

3 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

3 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

18 minutes ago
 Investopia 2023 launches its &#039;Marketplace&#03 ..

Investopia 2023 launches its &#039;Marketplace&#039; Investment Platform to posi ..

18 minutes ago
 Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepren ..

Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepreneurship Week&#039;

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.