Commissioner warns of strict action against wheat hoarders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday warned that stern action would be taken against wheat hoarders who were trying to create an artificial flour crisis in the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Divisional Commissioner directed district administrations to make efforts to provide quality flour at a subsidized rate to masses.