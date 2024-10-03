Open Menu

Commissioner Warns Officer Of Stern Action Over Fake Reports Of Dengue Campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner warns officer of stern action over fake reports of dengue campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has warned officers concerned to stern action under zero tolerance policy on submission of fake reports regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

Addressing an anti-dengue awareness walk here on Thursday, the commissioner said the divisional administration has started monitor of anti-dengue teams' performance and she herself was visiting different areas to review the activities regarding the ongoing campaign.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami and other concerned officers, the commissioner interacted with local residents, gathering feedback about the teams' work. She emphasized that all dengue hotspots were being thoroughly inspected and said that field teams must be visible and actively engaged.

“The submission of false reports will not be tolerated,” she warned officers concerned, directing the teams to upload their activities on the portal using the modern Android system on daily basis.

She further warned that the concerned officer will face strict action if dengue cases emerge in the areas previously cleared. She instructed health department teams to conduct surveillance of homes, tire shops, and cemeteries, ensuring that no dengue larvae breeding grounds were left unchecked.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu added that commercial sites contributing to the breeding of dengue larvae were being sealed without any discrimination. He urged religious scholars to raise awareness about dengue prevention during Friday sermons.

The commissioner and DC also distributed awareness pamphlets to the public, with the involvement of civil society members. The divisional administration's proactive measures were aimed at curbing the spread of dengue and ensuring the health and safety of residents.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Civil Society All

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

2 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

7 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

16 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

16 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

16 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan