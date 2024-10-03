Commissioner Warns Officer Of Stern Action Over Fake Reports Of Dengue Campaign
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has warned officers concerned to stern action under zero tolerance policy on submission of fake reports regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.
Addressing an anti-dengue awareness walk here on Thursday, the commissioner said the divisional administration has started monitor of anti-dengue teams' performance and she herself was visiting different areas to review the activities regarding the ongoing campaign.
She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami and other concerned officers, the commissioner interacted with local residents, gathering feedback about the teams' work. She emphasized that all dengue hotspots were being thoroughly inspected and said that field teams must be visible and actively engaged.
“The submission of false reports will not be tolerated,” she warned officers concerned, directing the teams to upload their activities on the portal using the modern Android system on daily basis.
She further warned that the concerned officer will face strict action if dengue cases emerge in the areas previously cleared. She instructed health department teams to conduct surveillance of homes, tire shops, and cemeteries, ensuring that no dengue larvae breeding grounds were left unchecked.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu added that commercial sites contributing to the breeding of dengue larvae were being sealed without any discrimination. He urged religious scholars to raise awareness about dengue prevention during Friday sermons.
The commissioner and DC also distributed awareness pamphlets to the public, with the involvement of civil society members. The divisional administration's proactive measures were aimed at curbing the spread of dengue and ensuring the health and safety of residents.
