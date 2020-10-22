UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Warns Price Control Magistrates To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:47 PM

Commissioner warns price control magistrates to improve performance

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave ultimatum to price control magistrates for improving their performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave ultimatum to price control magistrates for improving their performance.

He asked Deputy Commissioners to issue show cause notices to price control magistrates over poor performance and every possible steps to provide benefits of government policies to the masses.

Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued clear orders for zero tolerance against hoarding and profiteering.

He directed price control magistrates to get displayed the price lists clearly at edible items shops and ordered strict legal action against violators.

He ordered to speed up crackdown against artificial inflation and commodities across the Multan division.

