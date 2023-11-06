Open Menu

Commissioner Warns Shopkeepers On Overcharging, Hoarding

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui on Monday stated that no relaxation would be given on the fixed rates of essential commodities and strict action would be taken if any shopkeeper was found involved in overcharging and hoarding.

The Commissioner expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Sukkur fruit and vegetable market here. Officers of the revenue, food and TMA Sukkur were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner checked the quality and official rates of vegetables and fruits and showed his satisfaction. He also checked the attendance of market committee staff and inspected cleanliness arrangements.

Later on, the Commissioner paid a surprise visit to the local market and checked the rates of essential commodities and chicken.

While taking strict notice of the encroachment in Barrage Road Sukkur, he ordered shopkeepers for the removal of encroachment forthwith.

