Commissioner warns strict action against encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday ordered to start operation with full force to remove encroachment that are affecting smooth flow of water in natural waterways.

Talking to media, he said that operation has been started against encroachments after consulting political leadership.

He said 55 illegal houses and 360 walls have been demolished that were constructed on waterways within the limits Cantonment board.

He said that a comprehensive plan has been devised after witnessing accumulation of water two weeks back during monsoon.

He said that natural beauty of Abbottabad would be revived and indiscriminate action would be taken against those found guilty of erecting illegal structures.

He informed that illegal hotels and more than 6000 kiosks have been removed in Naran.

He said that steps of government would promote tourism and boost economic activities in Hazara Division.