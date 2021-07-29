UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Warns Strict Action Against Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner warns strict action against encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday ordered to start operation with full force to remove encroachment that are affecting smooth flow of water in natural waterways.

Talking to media, he said that operation has been started against encroachments after consulting political leadership.

He said 55 illegal houses and 360 walls have been demolished that were constructed on waterways within the limits Cantonment board.

He said that a comprehensive plan has been devised after witnessing accumulation of water two weeks back during monsoon.

He said that natural beauty of Abbottabad would be revived and indiscriminate action would be taken against those found guilty of erecting illegal structures.

He informed that illegal hotels and more than 6000 kiosks have been removed in Naran.

He said that steps of government would promote tourism and boost economic activities in Hazara Division.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Media Government

Recent Stories

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana fo ..

22 minutes ago

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

35 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

1 hour ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.