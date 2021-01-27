Commissioner welcomes Secretary Health visit to Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday welcomed visit of Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah here Wednesday and discussed various health related issues in division.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai pointed out health related issues in various hospitals especially in Bannu Teaching Hospital.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that it is responsibility of government to provide all available resources to facilitate people at their doorstep.

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah assured to resolve all problems facing by people in hospital on priority basis as soon as possible.

Shaukat Yousafzai provided shield to Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and thanked for his visit to Bannu.