Commissioner Welcomes "Yango" For Investing In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday welcomed "Yango" to invest in Pakistan and start its services as a test mode in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday welcomed "Yango" to invest in Pakistan and start its services as a test mode in the country.

Talking to a delegation led by the President International Yango VP Oon Public Policy Anton Zykov, he said that providing safe and comfortable mobility services to the people was our utmost priority and will help the company in every possible manner to work together and bring comfort to the general public.

Yango, an international online ride-hailing service was an established player in the mobility sector on a global scale and had recently started its testing phase in Lahore.

Expanding broadly throughout Europe, the middle East and Latin America including UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, Morocco, and Algeria and having secured a prominent position in Sub-Saharan Africa, Yango turned its view to South Asia.

The service has ambitions to continue developing in the region.

Yango VP Oon Public Policy informed that the company finalized its plans to invest in the Pakistani market which will help bring sufficient foreign investment, direct and indirect job opportunities, and digitalize the transport infrastructure in Pakistan.

The company is intended to launch its testing phase in Rawalpindi by June this year.

