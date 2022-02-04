UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Wove To Restore Hyderabad's Lost Glory

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has vowed to restore the lost glory of Hyderabad with the support of all stakeholders particularly the business community.

Talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Business Forum here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner said that being the resident of Hyderabad, he fully aware of the issues being faced by the citizens. All out efforts would be made to make Hyderabad a exemplary city of Hyderabad by providing all required civic facilities to the citizens, he vowed.

Terming COVID-19 a serious issue, the Commissioner informed that available development grants were also utilized in controlling the pandemic. The efforts made by the concerned departments would soon bring positive results of making Hyderabad, the Coronavirus free district of the country, he assured.

He however called upon the people to extend their full cooperation and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 so that the task set for free COVID-19 district could be achieved at the earliest.

About the issues being faced by the residents of Hyderabad particularly the traffic management and encroachments, the Commissioner sought cooperation so that these problems could be addressed at the earliest. The Commissioner assured the delegation that all genuine demands of the business community of all four talukas of the district would be resolved at the earliest.

The delegation of the business forum comprised of Senior Vice Chairman Fayyaz Awan, General Secretary Rng. Rehmatullah Saand, Joint Secretary Aqeela Jalbani and Muhammad Yousuf Memon assured the Commissioner that the business community would extend its full support for the uplift of Hyderabad.

