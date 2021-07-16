Commissioner writes to PHOTA for Corneal Transplantion at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mehmmod, wrote to Punjab Human Organ Transportation Authority (PHOTA) for registering Nishtar Hospital to conduct Corneal Transplantation after technical committee recommendations.

He met Nishtar Medical University Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood on Friday and conveyed him about the registration.

The technical committee headed by Director Health Services Multan division, Dr Wasim Ul Hassan Ramzi along with other members including Principal NMC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Eye Surgeon GSSH, Dr Muhammad Abbas and consultant Microbiologist, Dr Ayesha Khalid visited ward no 15 of Nishtar Hospital on June 28 and found its satisfactory in all aspects for conducting Corneal Transplantation.

He stated that after seeking permission from PHOTA, Nishtar hospital could launch the transplant adding that it would give a new lease of life to patients.