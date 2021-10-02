Commissioner Zafar listens complaints during open public court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Capt ( retd) on Saturday listened to the complaints of the people in the Revenue Public Service Court held at the lawn of Yazman Municipal Committee.

"On the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, special attention is given to the revenue related issues", Commissioner said.

He also said that Revenue officers should ensure prompt resolution of complainants issues through public service courts.

Apart from the Public Service Court, an open-door policy has been implemented in the offices.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the Revenue Public Service Courts deal with complaints regarding record correction, issuance of transfer letters, income certificate, registry, inspection record, issuance of domicile and other matters related to revenue.

He said that such courts will be held twice in a month.

MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar were also present. Commissioner participated in the tree planting campaign by planting trees in the lawn of Municipal Committee Yazman.