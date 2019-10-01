UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Zhob Division Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Projects, Cleansing In Barkhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Commissioner Zhob Division chairs meeting to review progress projects, cleansing in Barkhan

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman said development projects have for public welfare which would be completed on timely in the areas of districts in order to take advantage of these schemes to people after conclusion of construction them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman said development projects have for public welfare which would be completed on timely in the areas of districts in order to take advantage of these schemes to people after conclusion of construction them.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review ongoing development schemes and new progress projects at Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Office, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Muhammad Gull Khilji, SEB and R Syed Naeem Shah, ADC Usman Shah, District education Officer Naveed, District Health Officer Niaz Bugti and other officials of department attended the meeting.

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman was briefed about ongoing development schemes and other department performances by Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Muhammad Gull Khilji.

Suhail-ur Rehman instructed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of development projects with standard for provision of facilities to public in the areas.

He directed Chief Officer Municipal Committee to regularly start cleansing campaign in the city so that the city would maintain cleaning for ensuring beauty of the area, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said action should be taken against prolong absent employees from their duties so that government sectors would enhance performance, aiming to provide basic facilities to masses in the area, adding officers should make their mission to serve people so that citizens would be taken out from difficulties.

Zhoh Commissioner Division also ordered the officials that they would visit their respective areas to monitor development schemes to ensure standard of projects with completion because amounts of development schemes are assets of public.

He said he is visiting all district on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal in order to ensure completion of development schemes for beneficial of people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Visit Zhob Progress Barkhan All From Government

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

14 minutes ago

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

39 minutes ago

UNICEF delegation calls on Commissioner Bahawalpur ..

1 minute ago

Agreement on land owners' online verification sign ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

1 minute ago

Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs maiden PFC meeting

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.