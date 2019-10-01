Commissioner Zhob Division chairs meeting to review progress projects, cleansing in Barkhan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman said development projects have for public welfare which would be completed on timely in the areas of districts in order to take advantage of these schemes to people after conclusion of construction them.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review ongoing development schemes and new progress projects at Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Office, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Muhammad Gull Khilji, SEB and R Syed Naeem Shah, ADC Usman Shah, District education Officer Naveed, District Health Officer Niaz Bugti and other officials of department attended the meeting.

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur Rehman was briefed about ongoing development schemes and other department performances by Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Muhammad Gull Khilji.

Suhail-ur Rehman instructed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of development projects with standard for provision of facilities to public in the areas.

He directed Chief Officer Municipal Committee to regularly start cleansing campaign in the city so that the city would maintain cleaning for ensuring beauty of the area, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said action should be taken against prolong absent employees from their duties so that government sectors would enhance performance, aiming to provide basic facilities to masses in the area, adding officers should make their mission to serve people so that citizens would be taken out from difficulties.

Zhoh Commissioner Division also ordered the officials that they would visit their respective areas to monitor development schemes to ensure standard of projects with completion because amounts of development schemes are assets of public.

He said he is visiting all district on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal in order to ensure completion of development schemes for beneficial of people.