Commissioner Zhob Division Directs For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan on Monday said that timely completion of development projects should be ensured in all cases while completion of Tuai Dam would raise ground water level and have positive impact on agriculture sector

He expressed these views while inspecting work over under construction Tuai Dam. Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Nawabzada Mehboob Khan Jogezai, Prof. Guldar Ali Wazir, concerned officials and others were also present.

The representatives of the dam construction company briefed the commissioner about the ongoing work of the dam and said that the dam was in the process of completion.

The commissioner said completion of Tuai Dam project would bring about an agricultural revolution in the region and raise the ground water level which would have a positive impact on the whole area.

He directed the concerned company to ensure timely completion of the project in all cases.

Talking to tribal elders, he said that education sector was being focused as development and prosperity lies on its development.

He said that BRC Zhob would be visited soon to review the issues.

